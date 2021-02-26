Mason County PSD pushing for increase in water and sewer prices

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A rise in water and sewer bills could be in the future for thousands of people throughout Mason County.

“There has not been a rate adjustment in the county in the last five years, since 2015,” said Mason County Public Service District General Manager Brent Clark.

Clark said the PSD is pushing for a raise in water and sewer bills because the PSD is in the negative and needs to also maintain their reserve accounts to ensure they can keep the facility top-notch.

“We’re actually operating in the red right now, we have sufficient cash to make it from week to week but we cannot supply those reserve accounts to the right level.”

If the proposal is approved, customers can see their water rates increase roughly between $9 to $10 per month. Sewer would also increase about $3.13 per month, all depending on usage.

That means a minimum bill would be $39 per month. The overall rate increase would be about 29.9 percent in order to create “adequate revenue to cover bond obligations.”

“Nobody likes this, we don’t like this, we don’t like to ask for an increase,” Clark said. “We really don’t. We know it’s difficult, but we’re asking that people understand that in order for us to maintain a top organization to be able to respond, we have to have it.”

Clark said the state requires the PSD to have a significant amount of cash in a reserve account. If there is not a substantial amount in the reserve account to back the bonds, the PSD won’t get approved for borrowing any funding for future projects or maintenance and operation.

“We have several projects to complete but you have to be in good standing.”

Clark said the Mason County PSD is the largest distribution system in the state with approximately 500 miles of pipe buried in the ground. They also provide 24/7 coverage which Clark says comes in handy as they have to respond to maintenance calls almost daily.

“We try to take pride in what we do, we respond typically within two hours on any leak or any deficiency in the system. We have to because people need water, real water.”

Clark said when power outages occur, they have to have crews out to check on booster or water pump stations to ensure water can still be reachable for customers. He said they have backup generators to ensure water stays running.

“I mean, all of our materials, supplies, our electricity that we have to buy, we actually have 49 different power bills that we have to cover every month in this operation,” Clark told WSAZ. “You’re looking at $18,000 to $20,000 just in that.”

The PSD held two public hearings to hear from customers, and one was held earlier this week. The next step is for the proposal to go to the county commission who can either approve the raise or deny it.

