Advertisement

Ohio University unveils 2021 football schedule

Ohio University releases 2021 football schedule Friday afternoon
Ohio University releases 2021 football schedule Friday afternoon(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ohio University Bobcats started the week with the beginning of spring practice and ended it by releasing their 2021 football schedule. Ohio will start the season when they host ACC member Syracuse and their MAC conference games begin October 2nd at Akron. Their rivalry game with the Miami of Ohio Redhawks is Tuesday November 2nd. The Bobcats’ 12-game slate features six home games at Peden Stadium, including four Saturday dates. Homecoming is set for Saturday, October 9, when Ohio plays host to Central Michigan.

Here is the complete schedule.

Saturday September 4th SYRACUSE

Saturday September 11th DUQUENSE

Saturday September 18th at Louisiana

Saturday September 25th at Northwestern

Saturday October 2nd at Akron

Saturday October 9th CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Saturday October 16th at Buffalo

Saturday October 23rd KENT STATE

Tuesday November 2nd MIAMI, OHIO

Tuesday November 9th at Eastern Michigan

Tuesday November 16th TOLEDO

Friday November 26th at Bowling Green

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported at Kanawha River Terminal in Ceredo.
UPDATE | Heavy equipment to deal with smoldering at Kanawha River Terminal in Ceredo
West Virginia DMV
Learner’s permit test available online in West Virginia
Medical symbol
Boone County Health Department services suspended
Rockslide damaged two cars on Interstate 64
Rockfall Damages Cars on I-64
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
Mr. Potato Head drops the mister, sort of

Latest News

COAL GROVE AND WHEELERSBURG WIN IN PLAYOFFS
UC WOMEN LOSE TO GLENVILLE
ASHLAND BEATS ROWAN CO.
Tomcats improve to 9-2 this season.
Ashland beats Rowan Co. in OT