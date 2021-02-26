Ohio University unveils 2021 football schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ohio University Bobcats started the week with the beginning of spring practice and ended it by releasing their 2021 football schedule. Ohio will start the season when they host ACC member Syracuse and their MAC conference games begin October 2nd at Akron. Their rivalry game with the Miami of Ohio Redhawks is Tuesday November 2nd. The Bobcats’ 12-game slate features six home games at Peden Stadium, including four Saturday dates. Homecoming is set for Saturday, October 9, when Ohio plays host to Central Michigan.

Here is the complete schedule.

Saturday September 4th SYRACUSE

Saturday September 11th DUQUENSE

Saturday September 18th at Louisiana

Saturday September 25th at Northwestern

Saturday October 2nd at Akron

Saturday October 9th CENTRAL MICHIGAN

Saturday October 16th at Buffalo

Saturday October 23rd KENT STATE

Tuesday November 2nd MIAMI, OHIO

Tuesday November 9th at Eastern Michigan

Tuesday November 16th TOLEDO

Friday November 26th at Bowling Green

