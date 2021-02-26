Ohio University unveils 2021 football schedule
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Ohio University Bobcats started the week with the beginning of spring practice and ended it by releasing their 2021 football schedule. Ohio will start the season when they host ACC member Syracuse and their MAC conference games begin October 2nd at Akron. Their rivalry game with the Miami of Ohio Redhawks is Tuesday November 2nd. The Bobcats’ 12-game slate features six home games at Peden Stadium, including four Saturday dates. Homecoming is set for Saturday, October 9, when Ohio plays host to Central Michigan.
Here is the complete schedule.
Saturday September 4th SYRACUSE
Saturday September 11th DUQUENSE
Saturday September 18th at Louisiana
Saturday September 25th at Northwestern
Saturday October 2nd at Akron
Saturday October 9th CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Saturday October 16th at Buffalo
Saturday October 23rd KENT STATE
Tuesday November 2nd MIAMI, OHIO
Tuesday November 9th at Eastern Michigan
Tuesday November 16th TOLEDO
Friday November 26th at Bowling Green
