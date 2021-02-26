Advertisement

Power restored to 96% of Appalachian Power customers; Wayne County still impacted

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – While power has been restored to 96% of Appalachian Power customers affected by the historic ice storms, more than 1,000 customers remain without electricity in Wayne County.

AEP made that announcement Friday evening, saying it has about 4,000 total customers still without power.

While the goal was to get most customers restored by 10 p.m. Friday, crews will continue working through the weekend until everyone is back on the grid, AEP said in a release.

At the height of the situation, 97,000 customers were without power.

AEP said crews have been touched by the patience and understanding of customers affected by such challenging circumstances.

“Since the storms hit, the Appalachian spirit has been on full display with the community providing workers with coffee and warm meals, homemade cookies, and hand drawn thank you cards. Thank you for your kindness,” AEP said in the release.

