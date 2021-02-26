Radio tower repairs on the way in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County 911 officials on Friday held a pre-bidding meeting for radio tower repairs.

This involves contractors coming in to survey repairs to various radio towers in the county.

The towers in question are in Clendenin, Cross Lanes and Malden. While the towers are still operating, officials say they need to be repaired as a preventative measure.

“They are being utilized; they just need some tender love and care,” said David Armstrong, deputy director of the Kanawha County Emergency Management and Homeland Security.

Contractors were invited to hear the expectations of officials, as well as tour the sites. Contractors were allowed to pre-bid Friday, but they must submit them by mail to be official. Those bids must be sealed. Armstrong says radio tower communications are critical to the relationship with dispatchers and first responders.

“We are their lifeline if they get in trouble,”Armstrong said. “We hear it on the radio, we’re sending additional help.”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.