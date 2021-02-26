Renee Montgomery is now part owner of WNBA team

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Renee Montgomery started her basketball career in Kanawha County as a star for South Charleston High School. The next chapter of her long career is part of a three-member investor group that has purchased the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream which also includes Larry Gottesdiener, Chairman of Northland, an industry-leading national real estate firm and Northland President and Chief Operating Officer Suzanne Abair. The sale was announced by the league on Friday afternoon and it was unanimously approved by the WNBA and the NBA Board of Governors.

“With the unanimous WNBA and NBA votes, today marks a new beginning for the Atlanta Dream organization and we are very pleased to welcome Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair to the WNBA,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “I admire their passion for women’s basketball, but more importantly, have been impressed with their values. I am also thrilled that former WNBA star Renee Montgomery will be joining the ownership group as an investor and executive for the team. Renee is a trailblazer who has made a major impact both in the game and beyond.”

“It is a privilege to join a team of inspiring women who strive for excellence on the court and equity off the court,” said Larry Gottesdiener. “I would like to express my gratitude to Commissioner Engelbert, Commissioner Silver, and the WNBA and NBA Boards of Governors for the opportunity.”

According to the press release, Montgomery will be the first former player to become both an owner and executive of a WNBA team. Montgomery sat out the 2020 season to focus on social justice issues and recently announced her retirement from the league after 11 seasons.

“My Dream has come true,” said Renee Montgomery. “Breaking barriers for minorities and women by being the first former WNBA player to have both a stake in ownership and a leadership role with the team is an opportunity that I take very seriously. I invite you to join me as the Dream builds momentum in Atlanta!”

