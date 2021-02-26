Shawnee State wins Mid-South basketball awards

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A remarkable year got a bit better Friday for the Shawnee State men’s basketball program as they took home five awards from the Mid-South Conference.

Big man EJ Onu was named Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and First-team All-MSC. Through 25 games, Onu has averaged 17.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, and four blocks from the field during the 2020-21 season all while shooting 60.7 percent from the floor.

In addition, James Jones joined Onu on the First-Team All-MSC list while Miles Thomas and Amier Gilmore added in one Second-Team All-MSC and Honorable Mention All-MSC honoree apiece.

Finally, head coach Delano Thomas won Mid-South Coach of the Year after leading the Bears to a 23-2 overall record and 18-1 in the conference. In his four years at Shawnee State, Thomas has a record of 72-46.

Shawnee State is the top seed in the upcoming Mid-South basketball tournament and play #8 Cumberland this Sunday at noon.

