Some Kanawha County Public Library branches resuming in-person visits Monday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Public Library announced Friday that some branch locations will be opening for in-person visits starting Monday, March 1.

Capacity will be limited at the different branches and gradually increased based on state recommendations from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s office.

Library officials announced the following information about these branches:

Main Library at the Charleston Town Center

Hours: Mon-Thur 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Fri & Sat 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Maximum patron capacity: 17

Clendenin Branch Library

Hours: Tuesday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wed & Thur 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.

– 2 p.m.

Maximum patron capacity: 12

Cross Lanes Branch Library

Hours: Tue, Wed & Fri 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Thursday 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday

10:30 – 2 p.m.

Maximum patron capacity: 20

Dunbar Branch Library

Hours: Monday 10:30 a.m. –6 p.m.; Tue-Sat 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Maximum patron capacity: 27

Elk Valley Branch Library

Hours: Monday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Tue, Wed, & Fri 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Thursday 11

a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 10:30 a.m.– 3 p.m.

Maximum patron capacity: 28

Glasgow Branch Library

Hours: Tuesday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Curbside Service Only

Marmet Branch Library

Hours: Thursday Noon – 6 p.m.; Friday 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 4:30

p.m.; Curbside Service Only

Riverside Branch Library

Hours: Tuesday 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Wed & Fri 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Thursday 10:30

a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Maximum patron capacity: 32

Sissonville Branch Library

Hours: Mon, Wed & Thur 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Maximum patron capacity: 22

St. Albans Branch Library

Hours: Mon, Wed, Thur & Fri 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Tuesday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Maximum patron capacity: 32

Mobile Library at Patrick Street Plaza

Hours: Mon, Wed, Thur & Fri 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Curbside Service Only

According to library officials, curbside service will remain available at all branch locations. Curbside service allows patrons to contact their local branch to reserve library materials and pick them up from that location.

