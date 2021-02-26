SSU’s Brandie Snow named Mid-South 1st team

PORTSMOUTH, Oh. -- The women’s basketball program at Shawnee State continued to add to their conference marks Friday, with Brandie Snow, Carson Roney, and Anyia Pride garnering First-Team, Second-Team, and Honorable Mention All-MSC marks according to conference officials.

Snow, who earned First-Team All-Mid-South Conference honors for the third time in as many seasons playing for the Shawnee State women’s basketball program, averaged 17.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and three steals during the regular season.

The junior from Hartville, Ohio continues to move up the record books, as her 1,344 career points have the 5-9 guard ranked inside the Shawnee State women’s basketball program’s top-15 in career scoring (15th). Snow is ranked inside the women’s basketball program’s top-five all-time in career steals (235), while her 581 career rebounds have Snow in 22nd place on the list.

Roney, who earned Second-Team All-Mid-South Conference honors for the second time in her women’s basketball career -- and the third overall at Shawnee State counting her 2018 honor in volleyball -- averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals on 50.4 percent shooting during the 2020-21 campaign. Each of those averages are career-highs for the 6-1 senior forward.

Pride, a 6-1 junior forward out of Cincinnati, earned Honorable Mention All-MSC honors to mark the forward’s second consecutive year with an All-MSC honor of some kind. Pride averaged 11.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and a steal per outing.

All three players have been durable and reliable despite nagging injuries, as the trio have played in each of Shawnee State’s 24 contests during the year.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.