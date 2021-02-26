Store closes after vehicle hits building

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A store in Lincoln County had to close Friday morning after a driver lost control and crashed into the building.

The Family Dollar in Branchland has been taped off and doors will remain closed until repairs can be made, according to West Hamlin Fire & Rescue.

The accident happened at 11 Friday morning.

The store is location along McClellan Highway.

Emergency crews say no one inside of the vehicle were injured and no one inside the store was hurt.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.