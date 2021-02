HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The City of Huntington will celebrate its official 150th anniversary on Feb. 27. ‘The Good Time Show with Michael Valentine’ will kick off sesquicentennial activities on February 27 at 7:30 p.m. on the City of Huntington’s and WSAZ’s Facebook pages and WSAZ.com. Learn more at: https://fb.me/e/Fmptkory.

