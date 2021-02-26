The Human Bean coffee shop coming to the Barboursville area

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Coffee lovers soon will have another option in the Barboursville area.

The Human Bean will open in about two months in the Pea Ridge Plaza along U.S. 60, serving up coffee and other beverages.

The storefront is on the parking lot of Big Lots.

According to the company, you can track their opening progress by downloading the Human Bean app or following them on Facebook.

