Tony surveys storm damage at Ritter Park

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

During the recent ice storms, many trees have been lost for good... Evergreens in particular took a big blow.

Landscapes are littered with downed limbs and branches. The cleanup is still ongoing more than a week later. What shrubs and trees have been harmed, and which need to be pruned?

Tony Cavalier surveyed the damage at Ritter Park with Two experts from Boyd County... Extension Agent Lyndall Harned and Horticulturist Lori Bowling.

