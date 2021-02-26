10 indicted for roles in meth trafficking organization

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - United States Attorney Mike Stuart announced Friday that a federal grand jury has returned two indictments charging 10 individuals for their roles in a drug trafficking organization, with ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs, responsible for distributing large quantities of meth in Charleston.

Approximately 15 pounds of meth, 45 firearms including a fully automatic weapon and more than $375,000 was seized through the investigation.

Stuart says this is one of the largest investigations in a single week.

The long-term investigation, dubbed the “Woo Boyz,” was conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Charleston Police Department, and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service and the West Virginia State Police. The Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) provided critical support to the investigative agencies.

Charged in a 15 count indictment are Jermaine Williams, 20; Tyjaha Watson, 26; Memphis Ross, 20; Dante Williams, 24; Joshua Lawson, 30; and Darius Coles, 23, all of Charleston; as well as Myreo Dixon, 34, of Michigan: Elijah Figg, 21, of Huntington; and Kassie McNeeley, 21, of Lesage. The indictment charges the nine defendants with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around Charleston from July 2020 to February 2021. The indictment further charges various drug and gun crimes carried out in connection with the DTO. In a separate indictment, Erica Ratliff, 36, of Charleston, was charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. During the course of the investigation, which spanned nearly a year, law enforcement seized approximately 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 45 firearms, including a fully automatic weapon, and more than $375,000 in cash.

In addition, Maylik Watson, 27, Devonte Lavauhn Andrews, 28, Sydni Watson, 29, and William Edward Byers II, 44, all of Charleston, and Jaquan Jeremiah Wright, 22, of New York, have been charged by federal criminal complaints in connection with this investigation.

“From Day 1, my priority has been keeping the good people of West Virginia safe. The West Side has been a source of violence and calamity for too long. No more,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Throughout my tenure as U.S. Attorney, I have been laser focused on improving public safety on Charleston’s West Side. My team has been committed to working with our federal, state and local partners to rid the community of violence and poison peddling. The dismantling of this network of violent meth traffickers is a big win for law enforcement and the West Side community.”

“For too long, this gang has been a blight on Charleston,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, head of DEA’s Louisville Division. “Between the violent acts they’ve committed and the drugs they’ve distributed throughout the community, Maylik Watson and his associates have shown little to no regard for human life. Thanks to the dedicated men and women of DEA and our law enforcement partners, the people of Charleston can sleep more soundly, knowing these people are off the streets.”

“All too often, drug dealers use firearms to further their criminal activities,” stated ATF Special Agent in Charge R. Shawn Morrow, of the Louisville Field Division. “This drug trafficking organization threatened the safety of the Charleston community with both meth and firearms. Working with our law enforcement partners, ATF provides significant resources to prosecute these offenders and remove them from our West Virginia communities.”

Joining Stuart for the announcement were Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge (ASAC) Jack Sparks, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ASAC Lissa Jordan, Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt, MDENT Commander Ryan Higginbotham, U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous, and Appalachia HIDTA West Virginia State Coordinator Chad Napier.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart held his final press conference Friday morning, announcing 27 indictments and charging 35 individuals.

This involved the U.S. Attorney’s office, local law enforcement, the DEA, AFT and U.S. Marshal.

11 indictments involve firearms, domestic violence, controlled substance and sex trafficking. Two indictments include illegal aliens, trafficking and fraud.

12 indictments include various drug crimes.

U.S. Attorney Stuart says he is proud of the progress of the opioid crisis.

Anthony Mortice Bell is charged with 40 grams of fentanyl. Officials say this will likely be 560 grams but they are still testing. He’s also involved in the potential death of 28 million people coming from this amount of fentanyl. The Oak Hill Police Department and Central West Virginia Drug Task Force assisted.

Attorney Stuart announced he was resigning from his position earlier this month.

