Wet weekend preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The snow and ice storms of February are now in the rear view mirror though the month is set to end on a rainy note. First things first as Friday will dawn with a frosted chill and temperatures near 30 degrees. If you are lucky enough to catch sunrise and the first light of day (sunrise 7:06 in Huntington) you will be treated to an orangey glow to the western sky as ice crystal clouds streak in from the west.

Friday morning will feature a hazed or dimmed sun before clouds begin lowering and thickening in the afternoon. Those clouds will get down to business raining by late afternoon into the night time. From there waves of rain will be passing through the weekend with Saturday wet, Saturday night wetter and Sunday the wettest period. By the time the rains wrap up on Monday an aggregate accumulation of 2″-3″ will be common with a bit lesser amounts into Interior Ohio.

The rains will be chilled on Friday evening (might even start as a touch of sleet at the onset before dusk), turn foggy overnight then more mild will the rain be by Sunday.

Weekend temperatures will be in the 40s Saturday morning, 50s by afternoon and near 60 by Sunday afternoon. Those temperatures suggest even the mountains will get mainly rain and fog not snow this weekend though Friday night a small accumulation of snow is possible with the initial surge of moisture.

