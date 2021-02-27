ATV accident kills man in Carter County, Kentucky

CARTER COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - The sound of ATVs and side-by-sides is heard daily on the backroads of Carter County.

However, Thursday night people also heard sirens after someone was killed in an ATV accident.

Carter County Sheriff Jeff May said the incident happened along Church Ridge Road near Grahn, Kentucky.

The sheriff said the accident involved a 48-year-old man who was out just doing what he and many other people are always doing.

“It was shocking to me,” said Randy Glover.

Glover woke up to the news Friday morning.

Randy says he rides along Church Ridge Road frequently, since it’s a common activity in his community.

“There’s several people who ride, ya know, four-wheelers, side-by-sides, they ride for hours,” Glover said.

However, when danger kicks into gear, it makes them think differently.

“It’s happened before. Like I said, I know a few people who have gotten killed on them over the years -- it’s just a sad thing, I hate it,” Glover said.

Charles Barker says the man who died is his second cousin, and he just saw him last week.

“It’s hard to believe. Ya know, I just seen him and he’s awfully young, too young to do that,” Barker said.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.