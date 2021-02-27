Advertisement

Cabell-Huntington Health Department cancels stay at home advisory

Cabell Huntington Health Department in West Virginia.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has canceled its “Stay-At-Home” Advisory, which it issued on October 15, 2020.

The health department made the announcement Saturday morning.

According to health department officials, the advisory is able to be lifted because of remarkable improvements in numbers of new COVID-19 cases, evidence of adequate testing, increases in vaccination rates, and the strong health care capacity across Cabell County.

In a release, officials say the worst pandemic wave to date has improved to levels not seen since September 2020.

The department warns there are still significant levels of transmission and risk of disease, which warrant ongoing strict adherence to handwashing, social distancing, and masking precautions. However, broad stay-at-home restrictions are no longer needed for Cabell County.

What we do right now as things improve is crucial to our ability to speed the arrival of the end of this pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, CEO and Health Officer.

Persons who are still not immunized and are at high risk of severe disease should consider their risks and may elect to take stronger precautions to prevent infection.

Citizens are advised to pre-register on the state’s registration program at vaccinate.wv.gov and get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible based on vaccine supply, officials say.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

