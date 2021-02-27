Charleston woman arrested on animal cruelty charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to a criminal complaint, a woman from Charleston has been charged on three counts of animal cruelty.

According to investigators, Amanda Marie Case was charged after police and humane officers searched her home in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue in Charleston, finding two malnourished dogs and a deceased cat.

The criminal complaint say Case told police that she had moved in with her boyfriend in St. Albans and had not been able to bring her pets with her. She also claimed that neighbors were feeding the animals, but an investigation by a humane officer concluded that was not true.

One Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association worker is quoted in the criminal complaint saying “this was one of the worst cases of starvation she’s seen in her career.”

Case is being held at South Central Regional Jail on $15,000 cash bond.

KCHA says the two surviving dogs will be held until a judge releases custody from Case. At that point, the dogs may be go up for adoption.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.