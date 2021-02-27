Advertisement

Charleston woman arrested on animal cruelty charges

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to a criminal complaint, a woman from Charleston has been charged on three counts of animal cruelty.

According to investigators, Amanda Marie Case was charged after police and humane officers searched her home in the 1500 block of 1st Avenue in Charleston, finding two malnourished dogs and a deceased cat.

The criminal complaint say Case told police that she had moved in with her boyfriend in St. Albans and had not been able to bring her pets with her. She also claimed that neighbors were feeding the animals, but an investigation by a humane officer concluded that was not true.

One Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association worker is quoted in the criminal complaint saying “this was one of the worst cases of starvation she’s seen in her career.”

Case is being held at South Central Regional Jail on $15,000 cash bond.

KCHA says the two surviving dogs will be held until a judge releases custody from Case. At that point, the dogs may be go up for adoption.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire reported at Kanawha River Terminal in Ceredo.
UPDATE | Heavy equipment to deal with smoldering at Kanawha River Terminal in Ceredo
West Virginia DMV
Learner’s permit test available online in West Virginia
Store closes after vehicle hits building
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announces a major drug indictment on his last day in office.
40 charged for roles in meth trafficking organization
Medical symbol
Boone County Health Department services suspended

Latest News

wsaz
Charleston woman arrested on animal cruelty charges
New recovery center opening in Ironton to help people struggling with addiction
New recovery center opening in Ironton to help people struggling with addiction
Wheelersburg and Portsmouth West win on Friday
Wheelersburg and Portsmouth West win on Friday
Marshall falls to North Texas
Marshall falls to North Texas