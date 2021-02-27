COVID-19 in W.Va. | 6 more deaths related to the Coronavirus, state surpasses 131,500 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 27, 2021, there have been 2,167,906 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 131,580 total cases and 2,297 total deaths.

The deaths include an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 76-year old female from Wood County, a 55-year old female from Raleigh County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Lewis County and a 47-year old male from Kanawha County.

346 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

7,486 cases are active.

There have been 121,797 recoveries.

296,693 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 194,414 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,204), Berkeley (9,675), Boone (1,575), Braxton (772), Brooke (2,010), Cabell (7,788), Calhoun (229), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,655), Gilmer (710), Grant (1,067), Greenbrier (2,422), Hampshire (1,528), Hancock (2,591), Hardy (1,265), Harrison (4,827), Jackson (1,666), Jefferson (3,616), Kanawha (12,058), Lewis (1,033), Lincoln (1,220), Logan (2,695), Marion (3,663), Marshall (3,003), Mason (1,767), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,211), Mineral (2,580), Mingo (2,122), Monongalia (7,994), Monroe (945), Morgan (931), Nicholas (1,174), Ohio (3,626), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (800), Pocahontas (593), Preston (2,531), Putnam (4,203), Raleigh (4,686), Randolph (2,390), Ritchie (621), Roane (602), Summers (700), Taylor (1,083), Tucker (499), Tyler (615), Upshur (1,679), Wayne (2,610), Webster (319), Wetzel (1,083), Wirt (359), Wood (7,034), Wyoming (1,739).

