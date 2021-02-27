COVID-19 Ky. | 1,180 new cases, 30 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate, one of the most telling indicators of where the virus is headed, continues to fall.

Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced the positivity rate had decreased to 5.52%.

He reported 1,180 new cases and 30 more deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,600 people since the pandemic started.

“I hope all of our Kentucky families have a great, safe weekend,” Beshear said in a release. “We’re still not out of the woods with this horrible virus, but every week, we’re taking another step forward in our fight against it.”

