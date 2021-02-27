Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | More waves of rain this weekend

Heavy rain at times leads to an elevated flood risk.
By Andy Chilian
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While fairly manageable, the first couple waves of rain Friday afternoon and overnight were just the beginning of more to come throughout the weekend. Periods of heavy rain are expected Saturday night through Sunday night and will lead to a heightened risk for flooding as creeks, streams, and eventually rivers see water levels rise. While the start of the work week will be drier, a couple more rounds of rain are possible by the middle and end of the period.

Saturday morning starts with lingering showers and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. These showers begin tapering to just a spotty drizzle through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon.

While the sky stays relatively cloudy throughout the day (some breaks in the clouds are possible farther north), much of the afternoon will be dry outside of patchy drizzle and perhaps some light rain showers across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 50s.

A new wave of steadier rain arrives Saturday night. This is when a FLOOD WATCH goes into effect across much of the Tri-State. The rain may fall heavy at times and lead to quick rises on creeks and streams. Temperatures hover near the 50-degree mark.

Periods of rain are expected on Sunday with downpours likely and a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will rise to the 60s during the afternoon and could make a run at near 70 degrees farther south.

The last push of rain moves through Sunday night into early Monday. Temperatures fall to the low 40s by sunrise Monday.

Monday afternoon will see sunshine returning as high temperatures rise to the low 50s.

Expect a good deal of sunshine on Tuesday but with temperatures staying in the 40s for the afternoon.

Another chance for rain comes on Wednesday, mainly during the morning hours. Temperatures reach the mid 50s for the afternoon.

Thursday will be dry and mostly sunny, followed by another chance for rain showers on Friday. High temperatures reach the low to mid 50s both days.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Store closes after vehicle hits building
U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announces a major drug indictment on his last day in office.
40 charged for roles in meth trafficking organization
COVID-19
31-year-old dies in connection with COVID-19
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during her weekly briefing, Thursday, Feb. 25,...
House passes $1.9T pandemic relief bill, sends it to Senate
Fire reported at Kanawha River Terminal in Ceredo.
UPDATE | Heavy equipment to deal with smoldering at Kanawha River Terminal in Ceredo

Latest News

Tony's Friday Weather
Tony's Friday Weather
Spring flood season is at hand
Wet weekend ahead, maybe too wet!
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, February 26th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | At Least It’s Rain This Time
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Friday, February 26th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast