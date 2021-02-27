First Warning Forecast | More waves of rain this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While fairly manageable, the first couple waves of rain Friday afternoon and overnight were just the beginning of more to come throughout the weekend. Periods of heavy rain are expected Saturday night through Sunday night and will lead to a heightened risk for flooding as creeks, streams, and eventually rivers see water levels rise. While the start of the work week will be drier, a couple more rounds of rain are possible by the middle and end of the period.

Saturday morning starts with lingering showers and temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. These showers begin tapering to just a spotty drizzle through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon.

While the sky stays relatively cloudy throughout the day (some breaks in the clouds are possible farther north), much of the afternoon will be dry outside of patchy drizzle and perhaps some light rain showers across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. High temperatures rise to the mid to upper 50s.

A new wave of steadier rain arrives Saturday night. This is when a FLOOD WATCH goes into effect across much of the Tri-State. The rain may fall heavy at times and lead to quick rises on creeks and streams. Temperatures hover near the 50-degree mark.

Periods of rain are expected on Sunday with downpours likely and a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will rise to the 60s during the afternoon and could make a run at near 70 degrees farther south.

The last push of rain moves through Sunday night into early Monday. Temperatures fall to the low 40s by sunrise Monday.

Monday afternoon will see sunshine returning as high temperatures rise to the low 50s.

Expect a good deal of sunshine on Tuesday but with temperatures staying in the 40s for the afternoon.

Another chance for rain comes on Wednesday, mainly during the morning hours. Temperatures reach the mid 50s for the afternoon.

Thursday will be dry and mostly sunny, followed by another chance for rain showers on Friday. High temperatures reach the low to mid 50s both days.

