First Warning Forecast | Next rounds of rain to heighten flood risk

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - High water has already been seen across parts of southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia on Saturday due to heavier rain that fell in these areas Friday night into Saturday morning. Fortunately, most locations across the region did enjoy a fairly dry day on Saturday with some sun even peeking through the clouds farther north. However, more rain is on the way beginning Saturday night, and periods of rain will last through Monday morning. The rain is expected to fall heavy at times, and embedded thunderstorms with downpours are also likely Sunday afternoon and evening. This means the flood risk stays elevated during this time period.

In locations that saw some sun Saturday afternoon, clouds increase again during the evening hours with fairly dry conditions expected. Meanwhile, a round of showers will be seen across southeastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

A new wave of steadier rain spreads across the entire region Saturday night. This is when a FLOOD WATCH goes into effect across much of the Tri-State. The rain may fall heavy at times and lead to quick rises on creeks and streams. Temperatures hover near the 50-degree mark all night long.

Periods of rain are expected on Sunday with downpours likely and a few embedded thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will rise to the 60s during the afternoon and could make a run at near 70 degrees farther south where breaks in the rain and clouds are anticipated.

The last push of rain moves through Sunday night into early Monday. Temperatures fall to the low 40s by sunrise Monday.

Monday afternoon will gradually see sunshine returning as high temperatures rise to the low 50s.

Expect a good deal of sunshine on Tuesday but with temperatures staying in the 40s for the afternoon.

Another chance for rain comes on Wednesday, mainly during the morning hours. Some snow may mix in with the rain as temperatures fall to near 30 degrees. Then, temperatures reach the mid 50s for the afternoon as the sunshine returns.

Thursday will be dry and mostly sunny with a high in the mid 50s. Friday turns mostly cloudy with a high in the mid 50s. This is followed by another chance for rain and snow showers late Friday into early Saturday as lows fall to the upper 20s.

Saturday afternoon will be dry but cooler under a partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures rise to the mid 40s.

