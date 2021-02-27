Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,025 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths Saturday

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 1,025 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 403,947 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 5.56%.

Officials also reported 25 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,625.

At least 765 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 209 in the ICU and 87 on ventilators.

