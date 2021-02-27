Advertisement

Ironton football legend and fmr. OSU running back Jermon Jackson has died

He was 45 years old.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former legendary Ironton ‘Fighting’ Tiger and Ohio State Buckeyes running back Jermon Jackson has passed away.

Columbus police confirmed the news Friday. Jackson was 45 years old.

Jackson parlayed a stellar high school career at Ironton High School, which led to a scholarship offer from The Ohio State University.

Jackson played for the Buckeyes from 1994 until 1998 and was inducted to the Ironton athletic Hall of fame in January 2016.

WSAZ caught up with Jermon Jackson back in 1997. That video is available at the top of the page.

