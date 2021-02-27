Ironton football legend and fmr. OSU running back Jermon Jackson has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former legendary Ironton ‘Fighting’ Tiger and Ohio State Buckeyes running back Jermon Jackson has passed away.

Columbus police confirmed the news Friday. Jackson was 45 years old.

RIP to one of the Greatest Fighting Tigers to ever play the game 🏈... Jermon Jackson was a Legend in SouthEast Ohio. God Bless! #25 🐅 pic.twitter.com/QAXbSSQGt5 — Ironton Football (@FootballIronton) February 26, 2021

Jackson parlayed a stellar high school career at Ironton High School, which led to a scholarship offer from The Ohio State University.

Jackson played for the Buckeyes from 1994 until 1998 and was inducted to the Ironton athletic Hall of fame in January 2016.

WSAZ caught up with Jermon Jackson back in 1997. That video is available at the top of the page.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.