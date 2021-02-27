Kentucky Power crews wrapping up restoration efforts

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Power has announced that after more than two weeks of challenging work, their crews and business powers are wrapping up restoration to more than 59,000 customers.

The company says two back-to-back storms that started on February 10 caused extensive damage to electrical facilities they have not seen in decades.

Some smaller, unique outages which may include outdoor lights, hunting cabins, vacation homes, and barns will be addressed over the next several days as crews continue to work in all remaining areas to finish up restoration for remaining customers.

The company says should damaging weather strike the region in the future, they “will be ready once again.”

Kentucky Power says this is the final update for this storm.

