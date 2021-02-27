Advertisement

Neighbors are awaken by gunfire in Charleston

Charleston Police collect evidence from a shooting scene along Woodward Drive early Saturday...
Charleston Police collect evidence from a shooting scene along Woodward Drive early Saturday morning.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating after a shooting broke out late Saturday night.

Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ it happened on the 900 block of Woodward Dr. in north Charleston around 11:30 p.m.

One person has been taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers. However, their condition has not been released.

A WSAZ News crew reports detectives were on scene and using their flashlights to place evidence markers in a drive way.

Neighbors tell WSAZ they were woken up by gunfire and reportedly heard around six shots.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

