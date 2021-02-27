Neighbors are awaken by gunfire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are investigating after a shooting broke out late Saturday night.
Metro 911 dispatchers tell WSAZ it happened on the 900 block of Woodward Dr. in north Charleston around 11:30 p.m.
One person has been taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers. However, their condition has not been released.
A WSAZ News crew reports detectives were on scene and using their flashlights to place evidence markers in a drive way.
Neighbors tell WSAZ they were woken up by gunfire and reportedly heard around six shots.
