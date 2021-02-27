Advertisement

Opry live stream to raise money to support people suffering from storms, pandemic

By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gray Television is partnering with the Grand Ole Opry and Circle TV Saturday night to raise money to help feed people who have been affected by extreme weather across several states this month and those who are facing food insecurity because of the ongoing pandemic.

All proceeds raised during a live Grand Ole Opry broadcast, set for 9 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 27, will benefit Feeding America, an organization that supports 200 food banks and more than 60,000 food pantries across the U.S.

Country artists Chris Janson, Travis Tritt and Hailey Whitters will perform during the live broadcast, hosted by Bobby Bones.

“Food insecurity is something no family should experience,” said Gray President and Co-CEO Pat LaPlatney. “Our goal is for the powerful combination of Gray’s local stations, the voice of the Grand Ole Opry and Circle’s growing network to have a positive impact for those who so badly need help.”

The event will air on Circle, Gray Television stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and additional TV affiliates. It will also be streamed on this page and on Facebook and YouTube.

“For 95 years, the Grand Ole Opry has always tried to be a source of comfort and support in difficult times,” said Dan Rogers, vice president and executive producer of the Grand Ole Opry. “When Gray Television developed this effort, we enthusiastically lent our support.”

“Circle’s mission is to unite country music fans with storytelling and performances from the artists they love,” said Circle Network General Manager Drew Reifenberger. “Part of this responsibility is to use our platform to rally around important causes that our fans and artists are passionate about as well.”

You can donate here.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announces a major drug indictment on his last day in office.
40 charged for roles in meth trafficking organization
Store closes after vehicle hits building
Two people were injured in a bar shooting in Huntington on Saturday morning.
UPDATE | Police release names of two people injured in bar shooting
Carter County Sheriff Jeff May says it happened along Church Ridge road near Grahn, Kentucky.
UPDATE | Name released man killed in ATV accident in Carter County, Ky.
Charleston Police collect evidence from a shooting scene along Woodward Drive early Saturday...
UPDATE | One dead after late night shooting

Latest News

Megan Turgeon, of the New Hampshire National Guard, fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19...
J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
Lt. Rusty Brown spent more than 34 years serving Kanawha County as a dispatcher.
Metro 911 remembers dispatcher after sudden death
Gov. Beshear reports 1,025 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths Saturday
West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito visits a COVID-19 warehouse managed by the National...
Senator Capito visits vaccine clinic
In this photo provided by Jason Torlano, Zach Milligan is shown on his descent down Half Dome...
2 skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite’s Half Dome