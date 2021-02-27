Advertisement

Two people injured in bar shooting

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people were injured in a shooting inside a Huntington bar early Saturday morning, Cabell County dispatchers said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 2 a.m. at Marigold Bar on the 1300 block of 4th Ave., detectives said.

Dispatchers tell WSAZ one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the other victim was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Huntington Police had the sidewalk in front of the bar blocked off to collect evidence.

Police continue to investigate the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

