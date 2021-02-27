Advertisement

Wet weekend ahead, maybe too wet!

Early test for spring flood season
Spring flood season is at hand
Spring flood season is at hand
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of February is going out on a wet and mild note with weekend rains and temperatures in the 50s even 60 degrees. Now the price to be paid for the tepid end to a stormy month will be a heavy rain event on Sunday. Since the ground is saturated after the snow and ice storms of earlier in the month, the stage is set for flooding to end the weekend. Naturally the extent of the high water will need to be ascertained. Just nuisance street flooding? Small streams and rivers? How about the mighty Ohio and Great Kanawha?

Tonight and Saturday morning will feature a light rain that will keep roads wet while fog clings to the hills. Temperatures will rise into the 50s on Saturday.

Sunday will turn wetter with waves of downpours, some spiced with thunder and gusty winds, crossing the region. These heavier bursts of rain will house the risk of sudden back up to storm drains (street flooding) and small stream overflow (flash flooding). If a large enough river basin (like the Coal, Guyandotte and Big Sandy to name a few) is doused with heavy rains for a few hour period, then we could see those rivers rise to and exceed flood stage.

The weather will quiet down by Monday as March arrives like a lamb as highs tops out in the 50s.

