Wheelersburg and Portsmouth West advance in playoffs

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two schools separated by 15 miles will meet each other in the next round of the Ohio Division III playoffs. The second seeded Wheelersburg Pirates beat Chillicothe Zane Trace by a final of 70-52 highlighted by a Matthew Miller 70 foot heave.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth West was able to cut down the nets as sectional champs for the first time since 1988 as they beat Ironton 58-42.

The Pirates will host Portsmouth West Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the District semi-finals.

