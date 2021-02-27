Advertisement

Wheelersburg and Portsmouth West advance in playoffs

Wheelersburg and Portsmouth West will play each other Tuesday night.
Wheelersburg and Portsmouth West will play each other Tuesday night.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two schools separated by 15 miles will meet each other in the next round of the Ohio Division III playoffs. The second seeded Wheelersburg Pirates beat Chillicothe Zane Trace by a final of 70-52 highlighted by a Matthew Miller 70 foot heave.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth West was able to cut down the nets as sectional champs for the first time since 1988 as they beat Ironton 58-42.

The Pirates will host Portsmouth West Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in the District semi-finals.

