Wheelersburg wins District title

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Wheelersburg Pirates are moving on in the Ohio Division III girls basketball playoffs with a commanding win over Coal Grove Saturday afternoon. The final score was 68-47 and the ‘Burg were led by Kaylee Darnell who had 27 points with Makenna Walker adding 14.

Wheelersburg plays the winner of North Adams and Winchester Eastern on March 3rd. Coal Grove finishes the year with a 22-3 record.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.