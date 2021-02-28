Advertisement

3 Kansas police officers injured by shotgun in vacant home

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered...
Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say three police officers were injured by a shotgun blast when they checked out a vacant home in Wichita, Kansas.

Wichita Police said Sunday that a modified, loaded shotgun discharged as the officers entered the home around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators determined that no one was in the home at the time, but the homeowners had called police suspecting someone was inside after noticing that some windows were open.

Police said two officers remained hospitalized Sunday with injuries that weren’t considered life threatening.

Police spokesman Trevor Macy told The Wichita Eagle that investigators are trying to determine whether the shotgun had been rigged to fire when the door opened.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a bar shooting in Huntington on Saturday morning.
UPDATE | Police release names of two people injured in bar shooting
Charleston Police collect evidence from a shooting scene along Woodward Drive early Saturday...
UPDATE | One in custody after deadly shooting
Carter County Sheriff Jeff May says it happened along Church Ridge road near Grahn, Kentucky.
UPDATE | Name released man killed in ATV accident in Carter County, Ky.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
West Virginia Governor announces State of Preparedness
#25 Jermon Jackson carrying the football as #44 JJ King clears a path during an Ironton High...
Ironton football legend and fmr. OSU running back Jermon Jackson has died

Latest News

Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy
Experts: Vaccine progress will help bring normalcy
In this February 19, 2021 photo provided by the Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Gov. Cuomo...
Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on investments in infrastructure, in...
Biden team readies wider economic package after virus relief
Web pages used to show information for collecting unemployment insurance in Virginia, right,...
Fraud overwhelms pandemic-related unemployment programs