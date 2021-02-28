COVID-19 in W.Va. | Three additional deaths to report; death toll at 2,300 people since pandemic began

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three additional coronavirus-related deaths have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 28, 2021, there have been 2,177,707 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 131,855 total cases and 2300 total deaths.

The deaths include a 76-year old male from Preston County, an 83-year old female from Clay County, and a 31-year old female from Kanawha County.

275 new cases were received in the last 24 hours.

7,258 cases are active.

There have been 121,797 recoveries.

298,097 total first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered and 197,431 are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,221), Berkeley (9,683), Boone (1,579), Braxton (774), Brooke (2,011), Cabell (7,800), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,661), Gilmer (712), Grant (1,068), Greenbrier (2,429), Hampshire (1,530), Hancock (2,595), Hardy (1,267), Harrison (4,835), Jackson (1,668), Jefferson (3,624), Kanawha (12,094), Lewis (1,036), Lincoln (1,224), Logan (2,699), Marion (3,669), Marshall (3,008), Mason (1,767), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,220), Mineral (2,583), Mingo (2,122), Monongalia (8,025), Monroe (946), Morgan (935), Nicholas (1,179), Ohio (3,636), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (800), Pocahontas (595), Preston (2,536), Putnam (4,213), Raleigh (4,696), Randolph (2,390), Ritchie (622), Roane (603), Summers (702), Taylor (1,087), Tucker (499), Tyler (617), Upshur (1,683), Wayne (2,616), Webster (321), Wetzel (1,086), Wirt (359), Wood (7,047), Wyoming (1,741).

