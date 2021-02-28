Advertisement

Firefighters working to put out house fire in Milton

First responders with the Milton Volunteer Fire Department are working to put a house fire in...
First responders with the Milton Volunteer Fire Department are working to put a house fire in Milton, West Virginia Sunday evening.(AP Newsroom)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders with the Milton Volunteer Fire Department are working to put a house fire in Milton, West Virginia Sunday evening.

According to 911 dispatchers, the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. about a house fire on the 1200 block of Mud River Road.

Dispatchers say that two people need to be checked for injuries though the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

Keep checking WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a bar shooting in Huntington on Saturday morning.
UPDATE | Police release names of two people injured in bar shooting
Charleston Police collect evidence from a shooting scene along Woodward Drive early Saturday...
UPDATE | One in custody after deadly shooting
Carter County Sheriff Jeff May says it happened along Church Ridge road near Grahn, Kentucky.
UPDATE | Name released man killed in ATV accident in Carter County, Ky.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
West Virginia Governor announces State of Preparedness
#25 Jermon Jackson carrying the football as #44 JJ King clears a path during an Ironton High...
Ironton football legend and fmr. OSU running back Jermon Jackson has died

Latest News

Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control...
Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
It happened near the intersection of SR 854 and SR 1664 in Rush Saturday.
Boyd County crews rescue man trapped by high waters
Water rescue in Boyd County after heavy rains cause flash floods
Water rescue in Boyd County after heavy rains cause flash floods
A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say