Firefighters working to put out house fire in Milton

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders with the Milton Volunteer Fire Department are working to put a house fire in Milton, West Virginia Sunday evening.

According to 911 dispatchers, the call came in just before 6:30 p.m. about a house fire on the 1200 block of Mud River Road.

Dispatchers say that two people need to be checked for injuries though the extent of those injuries are unknown at this time.

