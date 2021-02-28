Advertisement

First Warning Forecast | Flood threat lingers in days ahead

Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.(WSAZ)
By Andy Chilian
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rain continues to fall across the region Sunday evening and will last through Monday morning. Many creeks and streams have been overflowing due to the heavy precipitation. Eventually, all the water from the creeks and streams will flow into larger rivers such as the Ohio River over the next couple days, raising flood concerns there. The good news is that the remainder of the week ahead looks to be free of any additional precipitation.

Sunday evening through midnight will see heavier showers and embedded thunderstorms with downpours focused mainly south of I-64. Then, overnight, a round of widespread showers spreads across the entire region, with heavy rain still possible. This keeps the flood threat elevated area-wide through the early Monday morning hours. Temperatures turn chillier overnight, falling to the low 40s by daybreak.

Monday will see lingering light rain showers focused south and east in the morning. By midday, all areas will be dry, and clouds begin breaking from northwest to southeast. Most locations should get in on some sunshine Monday afternoon, with more of a blue sky across southeastern Ohio. Temperatures will stay in the 40s with a stiff breeze.

Tuesday morning will turn even colder as low temperatures fall to the mid 20s. The afternoon will see abundant sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 40s.

On Wednesday, expect a mostly sunny sky with a high in the mid 50s.

The Ohio River is expected to crest 1 to 3 feet above flood stage from Point Pleasant to Portsmouth late Tuesday into Wednesday. This forecast is based on exactly how much rain falls and may be altered slightly in the coming days.

Tranquil weather looks to persist from Thursday all the way through the upcoming weekend with plenty of sunshine each day. Afternoon temperatures will near 50 degrees Thursday and Friday, while staying in the mid 40s Saturday and Sunday. Most mornings fall to the 20s, so the cold temperatures are not over yet.

