Flood alert this afternoon

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It didn’t take long for the spring flood season to rear its ugly head. Weekend rains have targeted select areas with “training” downpours which have produced two inch accumulations. Since those rains have fallen on a saturated ground after the snow and ice melt of this past week the notion of high water has been realized.

Fortunately Saturday morning’s heavy rain area in the far southern Coalfields has not been hit again with the Sunday morning drenching along the I-64 zone. So the zone from Pike and Floyd Ky. through Mingo and Logan WV are free of high water for now. However the area from Putnam, through Cabell, Wayne, Mason, Lawrence Ky. and Lawrence Ohio is under high water alert into the afternoon with flood warnings from the National Weather Service likely to be extended beyond 11am.

The Sunday afternoon forecast shows the heavy rains moving away from the I-64 zone as it shifts into Interior Southern Ohio and Central and Northern WV. New flood warnings for this area are probable.

For much of the region a break this afternoon will see the sun poke through the clouds with spring-like warm temperatures soaring into the 60s. Then by late afternoon and evening new heavy rains will renew the risk of flooding.

Add it up and our small rivers and creeks (like the Coal, Little Sandy, Guyandotte, perhaps the Tygarts, Four Pole and Twelve-pole among others) will likely be going into flood once the new rains move in and runoff resumes.

Naturally interests along the Great Kanawha, Scioto, Big Sandy and Mighty Ohio should keep up with probable future flood statements.

