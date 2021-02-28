Advertisement

Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) suspended its license for violating Gov. Jim Justice’s executive orders and WVABCA advisories.

El Ranchito on 3rd Avenue has been issued a 14 day suspension as a result of numerous violations associated with Gov. Justice’s State of Emergency and executive orders issued from March 2020 through February 2021 and WVABCA advisories.

According to WVABCA public information officer Gig Robison, preliminary investigations reveal violations dealing with underage consumption.

