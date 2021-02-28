Advertisement

Kanawha Co. Emergency Management: Be prepared for power outages

Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Emergency Management is getting ready for heavy rains and flooding expected through Monday evening.

According to a release, a request for W.Va. Department of Highways crews to place high water signs in pertinent places has already been made.

A flood warning has also been issued for the Coal River Basin. Officials say the Coal River is expected to crest less than a foot above what’s considered flood stage in the mid-morning hours of Monday. The Kanawha River and Elk River are also expected to crest. The office expects river levels to fall off quickly during the day Monday.

The potential dangers have called for KCEM to place swift water rescue teams on standby.

Officials say they’ll be monitoring the possibility of power outages as the potential of wind gusts of up to 20 mph are expected with this weather system, adding residents should be prepared for power outages due to wind gusts and the potential for downed trees due to saturated grounds.

