Kentucky falls to Florida at home 71-67

Tre Mann scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half.
Florida's Tre Mann, left, looks for an opening on Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10) during the first...
Florida's Tre Mann, left, looks for an opening on Kentucky's Davion Mintz (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2021 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/AP) - Tre Mann scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida pulled out a 71-67 victory over Kentucky, winning its third straight game and avenging a blowout loss to the Wildcats.

Tyree Appleby’s wide-open 3-pointer with 3 1/2 minutes remaining put the Gators ahead for good at 65-63 in a game that had 14 lead changes and nine ties, the vast majority coming in the second half when neither team led by more than four.

Davion Mintz tied a career high with 21 points in leading the Wildcats. Kentucky had beaten Florida 76-58 in January.

