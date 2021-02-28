Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A white SUV is stuck after the driver attempted to drive through high waters Saturday morning, dispatchers say.

Cabell County 911 got the call at 10:19 Saturday morning. It happened along Arlington Boulevard by Route 60.

Huntington Police, Cabell County EMS, and the Huntington Fire Department responded.

According to dispatchers, the driver and their children were out of the vehicle when police arrived.

No injuries have been reported and dispatchers say the towing company will not tow the SUV until the water goes down.

