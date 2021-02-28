Advertisement

Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say

A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.
A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A white SUV is stuck after the driver attempted to drive through high waters Saturday morning, dispatchers say.

Cabell County 911 got the call at 10:19 Saturday morning. It happened along Arlington Boulevard by Route 60.

Huntington Police, Cabell County EMS, and the Huntington Fire Department responded.

According to dispatchers, the driver and their children were out of the vehicle when police arrived.

No injuries have been reported and dispatchers say the towing company will not tow the SUV until the water goes down.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured in a bar shooting in Huntington on Saturday morning.
UPDATE | Police release names of two people injured in bar shooting
Charleston Police collect evidence from a shooting scene along Woodward Drive early Saturday...
UPDATE | One in custody after deadly shooting
Carter County Sheriff Jeff May says it happened along Church Ridge road near Grahn, Kentucky.
UPDATE | Name released man killed in ATV accident in Carter County, Ky.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice
West Virginia Governor announces State of Preparedness
Cabell Huntington Health Department in West Virginia.
Cabell-Huntington Health Department cancels stay at home advisory

Latest News

Floods blocked Kentucky State Route 2059 in the Stopover area of Pike County.
Flooding blocks roads, pathways in Pike County
Flooding along Fudges Creek in Cabell County
Flooding along Fudges Creek in Cabell County
Flash flooding along Garretts Creek Road
Flood alert this afternoon
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Kanawha Co. Emergency Management: Be prepared for power outages