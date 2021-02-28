Tess Bowen signs with Kalamazoo

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington High senior volleyball player Tess Bowen was finally able to put pen to paper Sunday as she signed to play for Kalamazoo College. She was captain of the HHS team last fall and has a 4.54 GPA and is in the top 1% of her class.

The Hornets are a Division III program, play in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association and missed the entire 2020 fall sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They will be playing a spring schedule beginning March 19th.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.