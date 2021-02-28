Tri-State wakes up to heavy rains, flash flooding Sunday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Overnight heavy rains are creating standing water on some roads like US 52 in Lawrence County, Ohio; and flash flooding in others like Garretts Creek Road in Wayne, W.Va.

Video above from WSAZ producer Ryan Epling shows flash flooding along Garretts Creek Road in Wayne.

A tree is also down on Rt. 152 between Wayne and Huntington at German Ride Hill. Our crew reports the road is closed in both directions, as well as downed power lines.

As of press time Sunday morning, there are 20 weather alerts in effect, including flood advisories, across West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Saturday, flood waters caused the river to rise and block roads in Pike County, Kentucky.

Cabell County EMS Director Gordon merry says there is really bad flooding on Fudges Creek in the Ona area, which is causing homes to be flooded.

Metro 911 dispatchers report they are receiving several high water calls in the western part of Kanawha County and want to remind motorists to not attempt driving through standing water in roadways, adding “turn around, don’t drown.”

Rain is expected to continue falling all day Sunday. Check out your forecast by clicking here for an hour by hour breakdown.

You can also submit your own photos and videos through the WSAZ App or through our website if you’re on a desktop. Just click here and upload your videos and photos to the ‘February 28, 2021 Heavy Rains’ album.

You may just see your pictures used in our newscasts.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.