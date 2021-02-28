West Virginia Governor announces State of Preparedness

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced a State of Preparedness Saturday evening in advance of potential flooding that may impact the mountain state next week. .

The State of Preparedness covers 50 West Virginia counties currently categorized by the National Weather Service as being under a Flood Watch or a Hazardous Weather Outlook. Certain regions within those counties are currently under a Flood Warning, according to the NWS.

The Governor’s State of Preparedness will allow for the mobilization of resources associated with the assistance of any potential flooding or other storm-related damage.

Governor Justice has activated the State Emergency Operations Center and has instructed all State agencies to exercise their appropriate authorities associated with the declaration.

Brooke, Hancock, Marshall, Ohio and Wetzel counties are not included in the declaration because according to Governor’s Office the NWS has not issued a flood watch, warning, or advisory in those locations.

Additional counties may be added to the State of Preparedness at a later date if deemed necessary.

