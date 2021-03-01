Advertisement

5-year-old taken to hospital with gunshot injury

(Valley news Live)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A 5-year-old boy was taken to CAMC Woman and Children’s Hospital with a gunshot injury to the leg on Sunday, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The department was notified of the victim’s arrival at about 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

Officers say the victim was in a parked vehicle in the 100 block of Kanawha Blvd. East. Witnesses told officers they noticed the victim get out the vehicle bleeding.

The victim was transported to the hospital by a personal vehicle, officers say.

The boy is list as stable at the hospital.

Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case.

No further information is being released by police at this time.

