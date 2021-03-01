Advertisement

Cost of natural gas increases for Columbia Gas customers

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - The cost of natural gas is going up for customers with Columbia Gas.

Columbia Gas of Kentucky has received approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) for its most recent Gas Cost Adjustment.

The gas supply cost will be $4.4128 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet), a 3.74 percent increase over the last quarter. This is effective as of March 1.

The company says the price represents an expected seasonal increase and will remain in effect until the next scheduled adjustment in June. They make the adjustment to reflect current market conditions.

Natural gas distribution companies don’t earn a profit on their gas commodity costs and Columbia Gas of Kentucky passes the cost along to customers without markup.

The customer’s bill is made up of the gas supply cost and delivery cost. The gas supply cost includes the commodity cost, interstate pipeline charges and storage costs. The delivery charges cover the cost of delivering the gas to the customer’s home or business through the company’s pipeline infrastructure, as well as line inspection, repair, 24-hour emergency service, etc.

You can find more information about your bill here.

Columbia gas offers a Budget Payment Plan, along with flexible payment plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

