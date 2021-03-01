COVID-19 death in Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An 84-year-old woman has died in connection to the coronavirus, according to the Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Departments.

This brings the total number of deaths to 105.

The Ohio Department of Health is reconciling the CVOID-19 death data. This has resulted in some fluctuations in death numbers. Monday ODH removed one death of Scioto County’s death total dropping it to 104, however, the additional death increased it to 105.

13 new cases have been reported as of Monday, March 1. This brings the total number of cases to 5,933 since the outbreak began.

Two additional hospitalizations have been reported in connection to the coronavirus. 424 total hospitalizations have been connected to the virus since the pandemic began.

Nine more people have recovered. Overall, there have been 5,597 recoveries.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) again this week.

