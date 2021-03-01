COVID-19 in W.Va. | No deaths, 193 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 193 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 1, 2021, there have been 2,181,987 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 132,048 total cases and 2,300 total deaths.

No new deaths were reported within the last 24 hours.

There are 6,997 current active cases.

122,751 people have recovered.

298,942 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 197,756 people have been fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,220), Berkeley (9,693), Boone (1,582), Braxton (777), Brooke (2,011), Cabell (7,807), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,677), Gilmer (712), Grant (1,069), Greenbrier (2,430), Hampshire (1,532), Hancock (2,596), Hardy (1,267), Harrison (4,843), Jackson (1,667), Jefferson (3,634), Kanawha (12,121), Lewis (1,037), Lincoln (1,224), Logan (2,701), Marion (3,676), Marshall (3,013), Mason (1,766), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,223), Mineral (2,585), Mingo (2,130), Monongalia (8,049), Monroe (946), Morgan (935), Nicholas (1,179), Ohio (3,637), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (595), Preston (2,542), Putnam (4,221), Raleigh (4,704), Randolph (2,392), Ritchie (622), Roane (603), Summers (702), Taylor (1,091), Tucker (499), Tyler (617), Upshur (1,684), Wayne (2,618), Webster (324), Wetzel (1,087), Wirt (360), Wood (7,063), Wyoming (1,741).

