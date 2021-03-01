Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | No deaths, 193 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 193 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 1, 2021, there have been 2,181,987 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 132,048 total cases and 2,300 total deaths.

No new deaths were reported within the last 24 hours.

There are 6,997 current active cases.

122,751 people have recovered.

298,942 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 197,756 people have been fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,220), Berkeley (9,693), Boone (1,582), Braxton (777), Brooke (2,011), Cabell (7,807), Calhoun (230), Clay (376), Doddridge (467), Fayette (2,677), Gilmer (712), Grant (1,069), Greenbrier (2,430), Hampshire (1,532), Hancock (2,596), Hardy (1,267), Harrison (4,843), Jackson (1,667), Jefferson (3,634), Kanawha (12,121), Lewis (1,037), Lincoln (1,224), Logan (2,701), Marion (3,676), Marshall (3,013), Mason (1,766), McDowell (1,350), Mercer (4,223), Mineral (2,585), Mingo (2,130), Monongalia (8,049), Monroe (946), Morgan (935), Nicholas (1,179), Ohio (3,637), Pendleton (619), Pleasants (802), Pocahontas (595), Preston (2,542), Putnam (4,221), Raleigh (4,704), Randolph (2,392), Ritchie (622), Roane (603), Summers (702), Taylor (1,091), Tucker (499), Tyler (617), Upshur (1,684), Wayne (2,618), Webster (324), Wetzel (1,087), Wirt (360), Wood (7,063), Wyoming (1,741).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say
Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control...
Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
Muddy waters are making their way out of the creek along Garretts Creek Road in Wayne, W.Va.
Tri-State wakes up to heavy rains, flash flooding Sunday
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Kanawha Co. Emergency Management: Be prepared for power outages
It happened near the intersection of SR 854 and SR 1664 in Rush Saturday.
Boyd County crews rescue man trapped by high waters

Latest News

Governor Justice holds press conference
Governor Justice gets funding for students to take ACT for free for PROMISE Scholarship applicants
Ironton officials plan to raise flood gates
The Wayne Detachment of West Virginia State Police is requesting the public’s help in...
West Virginia State Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying alleged burglars
Show us your photos/videos of flooding
High water issues in Johnson County, Ky