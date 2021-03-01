Emergency management crews respond to 10 water rescues in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- As of 11:00 a.m. Monday, emergency crews have responded to 10 water rescues in Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management.

Early Monday, officials say a rescue happened off Rocky Fork Road near the Pocatalico River.

Emergency Management has also received reports of high water in the Rutledge area of Kanawha County, throughout Sissonville and in Cabin Creek.

Monday morning, Kanawha County Emergency Management also sent crews to Wayne and Boone Counties to help with high water problems and rescues.

