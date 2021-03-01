Advertisement

Emergency management crews respond to 10 water rescues in Kanawha County

High water in Cabin Creek, West Virginia.
High water in Cabin Creek, West Virginia.
By Associated Press and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- As of 11:00 a.m. Monday, emergency crews have responded to 10 water rescues in Kanawha County, according to Kanawha County Emergency Management.

Early Monday, officials say a rescue happened off Rocky Fork Road near the Pocatalico River.

Emergency Management has also received reports of high water in the Rutledge area of Kanawha County, throughout Sissonville and in Cabin Creek.

Monday morning, Kanawha County Emergency Management also sent crews to Wayne and Boone Counties to help with high water problems and rescues.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

If you have pictures or videos of flooding in your community, submit them by clicking here.

Most Read

A white SUV attempted to drive through high waters along Arlington Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Driver, children safe after attempting to drive in high waters, dispatchers say
Huntington restaurant has been forced to close after the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control...
Huntington restaurant suspended for violating State of Emergency, governor’s executive orders
N.C 41 East has a section closed near Trenton.
Widespread flooding causes more than 100 road closures
Muddy waters are making their way out of the creek along Garretts Creek Road in Wayne, W.Va.
Tri-State wakes up to heavy rains, flash flooding Sunday
Teays Farms subdivision in Scott Depot, W.Va.
Kanawha Co. Emergency Management: Be prepared for power outages

Latest News

Investigators responding to shooting
Marshall University Logo
Marshall University plans for in-person spring commencement
Flooding Monday in Lawrence County, Ohio
Flooding Monday in Lawrence County, Ohio
Flooding in Johnson County, Ky
Flooding in Johnson County, Ky Monday