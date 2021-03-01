Advertisement

FAFSA Deadline for High School Seniors

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - March 1st is the deadline for graduating high school seniors to submit their FAFSA to qualify for scholarship funds.

Ed Pacchetti from the U.S. Department of Education and Amelia Courts from the WV Education Alliance discuss the importance of making this deadline and how you can submit yours today.

You can head to the U.S. Department of Education resources website for assistance or call 1-800-4-FED-AID. You can also stay updated on social media by following @FAFSA on all platforms.

