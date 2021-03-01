Gas prices on the rise | National average: $2.72

(WSAZ) -- Gas prices continue to increase, with the national average up nine cents on the week to $2.72 per gallon, according to AAA.

That is a 30-cent increase from the beginning of February, 28 cents more than a year ago and the most expensive daily national average since August 2019.

The national average for diesel as of March 1 is $2.940.

Average gas prices for our region (source: AAA):

Kentucky: $2.560 per gallon

Ohio: $2.701 per gallon

West Virginia: $2.716 per gallon

The price of oil is up nearly 70-percent since the election; that’s a record rise in the modern era.

Analysts say the main reason for the increase is optimism that the worst of the pandemic is over and Americans will begin traveling again.

