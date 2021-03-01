Herd football adds two former greats to staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall head football coach Charles Huff announced the rest of his 2021 staff on Monday. Two notable additions are former stars Mike Bartrum and Doug Chapman. Bartrum was an All-American for the Herd back in 1992 and helped lead Marshall to their first I-AA National Championship. He played in the NFL for 13 years. Chapman was inducted to the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame in 2010 after serving as a member of four conference championship teams (1996-99). He rushed for 4,382 yards and 64 touchdowns in an honor-filled career.

Here is the full list of Head Coach Charles Huff’s staff:

Mike Villagrana, General Manager

Camie Cole Nations, Director of Player Personnel

Jessica Jefferson, Director of On-Campus Recruiting

Luke Haker, Assistant Director of Football Operations

Doug Chapman, Senior Analyst/Director of Player Development

Mike Bartrum, Senior Analyst/Special Assistant to the Head Coach

Johnny McWilliams, Associate Director of Sports Performance

“I’m excited to be adding these men and women to our staff,” said Huff. “In order for us to be successful, we have to have an infrastructure that can help our players maximize their entire collegiate experience. These men and women will play a huge role in our daily attempt to be a champion!”

